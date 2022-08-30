Evo Morales denounced the theft of two other cell phones from one of his assistants and the scandal grows in Bolivia

Evo Morales (Franco Fafasuli)

Former President of Bolivia Evo Morales He denounced on Tuesday that in addition to his cell phone, two other phones were stolen from one of his assistants.

Through his account on the social network Twitter, the former president expressed: “That the Bolivian people and especially the militancy of MAS-IPSP know: In addition to my phone, they stole two cell phones from my only communication assistant “.

And I add: “ Like I said, this is the first time this has happened to us. Out of responsibility we denounce this act that we hope is not premeditated ”.

The hypothesis that it was a “premeditated act” had already slipped on Monday, when he said that the theft of his phone “It happened in an act that was attended by the Minister of the Interior (Interior, Eduardo del Castillo) and his security (police personnel). (…) We would not want to think that it is part of a planned attack to harm us,” he said..

The political event of the governing Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) was held on Sunday in a town in the department of Santa Cruz.

Morales (2006-2019) has previously expressed his public criticism of the performance of Minister Del Castillo and his MAS party asked President Luis Arce for his dismissal, although the president did not echo the claims.

The former Aymara ruler also indicated that he does not have “nothing to hide“, but what “we will report any attempt to use frame-ups or misrepresentations against us”.

For his part, Del Castillo did not comment..

The influential MAS deputy, Juanito Anglenoted that “it is the cell phone of an important, historical leader, a former president and of course it has important information”.

He even claimed thatthere are infiltrators” of the right in the acts of the ruling party and that he suspects that they must have the telephone.

The theft of the device prompted complaints from the opposition that the government dispatches an unusual number of police officers to clarify the case and find the cell phone..

The opposition legislator Jose Carlos Gutierreznoted that “the mobilization that is taking place by the police for the loss of the cell phone is impressive”.

In his opinion, all this display “calls attention”, “because it seems that this cell phone is a gold mine to know all its political and union connections”.

Alexander Reyesanother opposition legislator, considered that “it was not necessary to mobilize the police due to personal carelessness” and that Morales should reveal what information he has, to justify why the “national security apparatus” is moved by a telephone.

Luis Arce with Evo Morales in an act (REUTERS / Manuel Claure)

The silent fight between Arce and Morales

Analysts have already anticipated that the internal discussions of the MAS make things very difficult internally for the next presidential elections, since the two current leaders, President Luis Arce and the man who appointed him, Morales, have the same objective: they have decided to define who among them will be the candidate in 2025, when Bolivia celebrates 200 years of existence.

The arrival of Arce to the presidency occurred after the elections that led to the management of Jeanine Añez, after the fall of Morales. The coca grower insists that until it is recognized that this was a coup there will be no national reconciliation. The opposition believes Arce does not make much reference to that topic because it was the maximum beneficiary since it allowed him to access the highest position in the country, after being Minister of Economy between 2006 and 2018.

Morales y Arce They perform acts together, but they are estranged and only one of them will be able to be a candidate in 2025. The cell phone episode has added another milestone in their fight, no longer so silent, to lead the MAS.

