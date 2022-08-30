Evo Morales insinuated that the government of Luis Arce is involved in the theft of his cell phone: “We will denounce the setups”

Bolivia’s President Luis Arce Catacora gestures next to Vice President David Choquehuanca and former President Evo Morales as they march with Bolivian MAS party supporters, workers and coca growers to express their support to Arce’s government, in La Paz, Bolivia August 25, 2022. REUTERS/Manuel Claure

Former President of Bolivia Evo Morales denounced this Monday the theft of his cell phone in a campaign act and hinted that the alleged theft may be part of a “attack” to harm him.

“The theft of my cell phone occurred in an act that had the presence of the Minister of Government and his security. First time something similar has happened to us in all these years of political activity,” Morales wrote on his Twitter account.

The former president participated this Sunday in a campaign event in La Guardia, a municipality in the Santa Cruz region that, in addition, it is the main political stronghold of the Bolivian opposition.

“We would not want to think that it is part of a planned attack to harm us”, Morales denounced about the alleged theft of his cell phone.

Local media reported that, after learning of the loss of the cell phone, a police operation was deployed to find the phone, which was criticized by some opposition politicians and citizens.

Morales reiterated that in the face of any attempt to mounting the of handling of the information that was on his cell phone will make the respective complaints.

“Since we began the political struggle in defense of our people against neoliberal governments, we have suffered attacks and dirty war campaigns with lies. We have nothing to hide but we will report any attempt to use frame-ups or misrepresentations against us“, he claimed.

For his part, Juanito Angulo, deputy of the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS), told local media that the alleged theft of Morales’ cell phone was possibly an act of “infiltrators” of the opposition and even spoke of “threats” against the former president from the United States embassy.

Angle pointed out that “It is a cell phone belonging to an important leader” and that “of course he has important information on political issues” and that “In no way can it be said that he has information on drug trafficking.”

And he hopes that soon the police can establish what happened with the mobile phone of the former president and leader of the MAS.

(With information from EFE)

