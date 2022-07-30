Evolve resurrects and reactivates its servers 4 years later after requests from the community

The multiplayer of this title closed its servers in September 2018, but now it has returned and so has their interest in it.

2K has done something that no one expected at all. The American company has reactivated the servers of Evolve after they have been closed for 4 years, which has resulted in incredible news for fans of this title. Moreover, it has been the version of Evolve: Stage 2the free version for PC.

However, this fact has its story behind it. It turns out that a few users were enjoying Evolve in P2P mode to play with friends, until a few months ago it stopped working. After solving it months ago, 2K has decided on these dates reactivate the servers from Evolve.

In addition, users can get various character cosmetics since they were deactivated during this time, according to NME. As a result of this news, the interest in Evolve has increased, and that can be checked in Steam DB. At the time of making this news there is 865 users playing for the title On Twitch yesterday almost 26,000 spectators maximum peak.

On September 3, 2018, the servers of this title were closed, which considerably reduced its players. It would only be necessary to incorporate it back into Steam for the number of users to rise again. Even so, the latest released by Turtle Rock Studios is Back 4 Blood, the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead for which you can read the review.

