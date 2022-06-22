Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen desire a Season 2 for Obi-Wan Kenobi or every other selection

Consideration: this newsletter accommodates minor spoilers of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are open to the theory of ​​proceeding their characters’ tales for a 2d season of the Disney+ collection.

Chatting with British GQ mag, McGregor mirrored on returning to his Big name Wars position for the primary time in 17 years at the set of Obi-Wan Kenobi along Christensen. He additionally indicated that would don the Jedi gown once more if the chance arose. “I actually hope we do every other“, mentioned. “If I may do the sort of now and again, I would be happy.“.

McGregor additionally touched on what it was once like reuniting together with his Big name Wars trilogy co-star in any case this time, and the way he felt in his first scene with Christensen dressed as Darth Vader. “I were given a jolt of worry that made me six years previous once more“he admitted.”I had by no means skilled that earlier than. I virtually shit my pants“.

It sort of feels that Christensen may be no longer ready to hold up the helmet. Chatting with RadioTimes, the actor expressed his need to reprise his position from Big name Wars for a 2d season of Obi-Wan Kenobi or every other venture that comes with his personality, noting that Lucasfilm billed Obi-Wan as a six-part restricted collection, however there is also extra tales to inform but.

“Smartly, it was once no doubt conceived as a standalone tale. However I would really like to proceed with this personality. I feel there are extra issues to discover and I would really like so that you could do it“he instructed the hole, including that if there have been to be a 2d season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, could be open to coming again for extra episodes.

The 6th and ultimate a part of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered on Disney+ on June 22.