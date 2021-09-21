Ewan McGregor Brings Up On Megastar Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Sequence Right through Emmy Awards: “Would possibly not Disappoint”

The Emmy Awards gala has no longer simplest left us with an extended record of winners and the primary photographs of the Peacemaker collection. Actor Ewan McGregor has equipped updates at the Megastar Wars spin-off collection: Obi-Wan Kenobi. After accepting his Emmy Award all through the rite for Exceptional Lead Actor in a Restricted Sequence or Film Made for Tv for Halston, McGregor stated that The Megastar Wars collection “is not going to disappoint.”

It wasn’t the one factor Ewan McGregor needed to say about his go back as Obi-Wan Kenobi. He added that it used to be a “other enjoy“to the movie trilogy directed through George Lucas. After all, it brings in combination the solid of the Megastar Wars prequels: Hayden Christensen retoma su papel de Darth Vader.

“We completed taking pictures our collection, and it used to be in point of fact, in point of fact a laugh. I in point of fact loved running with [la directora y productora ejecutiva] Deborah Chow, and I feel she may not disappoint“McGregor stated about Obi-Wan all through the 2021 Emmys (by means of Cut-off date).”The brand new era we used to make it’s nice, and it used to be a distinct enjoy than making the unique 3 films that I did.“.

We remind you that McGregor already performed Obi-Wan within the prequels The Phantom Risk, Assault of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

“You might be left with this one process, which is to stay Luke protected.“McGregor stated in 2020. Hounded through Jedi Hunters, Obi-Wan launches right into a”fast moving journey“which is able to culminate within the”revenge of the century“Con Darth Vader. “Essentially the most stunning factor of all is that I’ve reunited with Hayden. It’ll be superb to get the ones characters in combination once more, in an excessively sudden means.”

Megastar Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere in 2022 on Disney +.