Ewan McGregor Discusses Obi-Wan Kenobi Series’ Relationship to Star Wars Video Games

The new Disney+ series shares some elements with the game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

There is very little left for him may 27ththe Obi-Wan Kenobi series will premiere in Disney+ and with it we will receive the return of some of the most important figures in the Star Wars universe. But the premiere of Kenobi is not only good news for science fiction fans, all those who enjoyed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have reason to pay attention to the series.

After the release of the March trailer for the Disney + series, at 3DJuegos we tell you some of the winks and parallels that we find with the Respawn Entertainment title. As if this were not enough, the actor who plays the legendary Jedi Master, Ewan McGregor, has spoken in an interview shared by IGN about the plot of the series and how this should save consistency with video games.

The actor has highlighted the work of director Deborah Chow and her efforts to fit the different mediums in which the franchise takes place: “all the plots have to… match”, explained Ewan McGregor, “you can’t have something done in a video game that doesn’t match the moviesWith this, the actor focuses on the importance of the events that occurred in the video games of the saga and how these should be reflected in the new series and the development of its plots. We can only wait for the premiere to discover how many connections with the games we will see in Kenobi.

Although there are many Star Wars video games, it is with Jedi Fallen Order with the game that shares the most elements Kenobi’s new series, proof of this is the appearance of the Purge Troopers in the latest trailer for the series, a complete surprise for fans of the Respawn title. If you have not yet experienced the adventures of young Cal Kestisremember that in 3DJuegos you have available our analysis of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

