Ewan McGregor hints that Obi-Wan Kenobi has a connection to Big name Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

This week the brand new trailer for the approaching Obi-Wan Kenobi collection has been launched. In anticipation of its upcoming premiere, Ewan McGregor is within the procedure of marketing the six-episode collection, and it used to be fascinating what he needed to say on Jimmy Kimmel’s display.

Over the process the interview, Ewan McGregor delved into various subjects starting from motion figures of himself to lovers who know extra in regards to the collection than he does. However it’s a particular remark that made us suppose.

Within the interview, he praises director Deborah Chow, who “he is aware of rather well what he does“Relating to the quite a lot of mediums by which the Big name Wars universe takes position, McGregor says that “all arguments need to… fit” and that “you’ll’t have one thing accomplished in a online game that does not fit the flicks“.

This can be a identified proven fact that Big name Wars Jedi: Fall Order is ready round the similar time because the occasions of the Obi-Wan Kenobi collection. It might now not be unreasonable to suppose that lets see a cameo of Cal Kestis or any other persona noticed on this online game. In Jedi Fallen Order, Cal is hunted via Jedi-hunting Inquisitors. If truth be told, in each Fallen Order and the Obi-Wan collection, the Inquisitors are the principle villains.

Fortuitously, we would possibly not have to attend too lengthy to determine. Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres its first two episodes on Disney Plus on Would possibly 27, 2022. Within the interim, take a look at our protection of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen’s heartfelt reunion for Obi-Wan Kenobi.