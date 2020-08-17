Ewan McGregor Narrates Natural History Series ‘Stormborn’

Ewan McGregor, former “Star Wars” lead actor and a Golden Globe winner for sequence “Fargo,” will narrate “Stormborn,” an upcoming pure historical past sequence filmed within the actor’s native Scotland in addition to Norway and Iceland. A trailer for the present has simply been launched.

The sequence, comprising three 50-minute episodes, contains a solid of charismatic, tenacious animals making an attempt to outlive local weather change and thriving within the distant, northern edges of the Atlantic Ocean over a yr. It was commissioned by speciality channel Love Nature, and could have its world broadcast premiere on the service in November, after a theatrical screening on the Jackson Wild competition within the fall.

“Stormborn” is produced by Scotland-based Maramedia, in affiliation with Smithsonian Channel, ARTE France, BBC Scotland and Display Scotland. Blue Ant Worldwide is overseeing licensing for the sequence, which will likely be accessible at Mipcom.

Jackie Savery and Nigel Pope function government producers and administrators of the sequence. Alison Barrat, VP, improvement and manufacturing is government producer on behalf of Love Nature. Government producers for the Smithsonian Channel are Tria Thalman and David Royle.

McGregor beforehand narrated Maramedia’s documentaries “Hebrides: Islands on the Edge” and “Wild Shetland: Scotland’s Viking Frontier.” The coronavirus pandemic struck as “Stormborn” went into submit. The actor’s narration in the course of the pandemic was enabled by Vaudeville Studios in Los Angeles, which transformed a caravan in his backyard right into a bespoke studio and patched him by to rural Scotland through a high-grade microphone and different refined tools.

“I used to be so comfortable to work with Nigel and Jackie once more to relate one other breathtakingly lovely sequence concerning the robust animals of the North,” stated McGregor. “It’s particular for me to do work that focuses on Scotland’s majesty and with Norway and Iceland included too it makes for such cinematic drama.”

The sequence commissioner is Carlyn Staudt, exec VP, Love Nature programming and improvement, who was very taken with the imagery pitched by Savery and Pope that includes an animal character led narrative, and the drama of untamed landscapes full with storms and crashing waves. “I used to be actually excited to have the ability to dig in with Nigel and Jackie and convey that to fruition in its epic-ness,” Staudt tola Selection. “And that’s actually what I wish to do with Love Nature – elevate not solely the visible into the cinematic, but in addition storytelling – to cross over pure historical past with drama.”

“That zone of linking Norway and Iceland and Scotland, that are geographically in a really shut space; they aren’t international locations which might be usually grouped collectively. It’s an uncommon solid,” Savery instructed Selection.

“It form of resonates with the entire ‘Sport of Thrones’ factor; we had a taste of that in our minds by way of the narrative construction, the place you go between three worlds,” Pope instructed Selection. “Generally you run with a narrative by a complete episode or sequence, or generally you would simply go to it as soon as. And it’s labored fairly properly. It feels seamless.”

Love Nature is on the market through its branded linear and streaming platforms in 114 international locations on platforms together with Sky, Roku, Amazon, Apple Plus, Rogers, Virgin, Starhub, Bell, Ziggo Vodafone, Tricolor, TVB MySuper TV, Startimes and lots of extra.