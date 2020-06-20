Ewan McGregor on returning as Obi-Wan: “I’m going to enjoy it all much extra”

Ewan McGregor expects to enjoy filming his Disney Plus Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence greater than he did the Star Wars prequels, due to technological developments which have been made in recent times.

The actor first performed the long-lasting Jedi in 1999’s The Phantom Menace and reprised the position for its two sequels, launched in 2002 and 2005 respectively.

It has been nicely documented that George Lucas’ prequel trilogy was filmed utilizing huge quantities of blue display screen, the place actors carry out in principally empty units which backgrounds and enemies are digitally inserted into later.

In an interview with ACE Universe, McGregor mentioned: “I’m simply going to enjoy it all much extra… It was technically fairly difficult, I keep in mind. It was all blue display screen and inexperienced display screen. It was exhausting to think about it [the surroundings].”

That received’t be the case for his long-awaited return to the character, which he expects to be filmed with the identical cutting-edge expertise used for The Mandalorian, the place detailed projections enable performers to see precisely the place they’re in a scene.

He added: “These days, issues have moved on so much and I feel lots of what you see is going to be what we see on the set… I feel it’s going to really feel realer for us, the actors. I don’t know for those who’ve seen any of the behind-the scenes Mandalorian sequence, however they make use of that unbelievable display screen and I don’t even start to understand how it works, however it’s fairly wonderful.

“So whenever you’re on set, for those who’re in a snowscape or one thing, nicely whenever you go searching you see that and it makes you’re feeling such as you’re within the place. It’s going to really feel realer for us.”

If you’d like a greater perception into what McGregor is speaking about, make sure to take a look at Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, which options unique footage of the spectacular new screens in motion. Right here’s a trailer:

The actor went on to talk about potential names for the as-yet-untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence, mentioning “Hey There” as his favorite possibility, which is a reference to his fashionable line from Revenge of the Sith.

McGregor mentioned: “That may be enjoyable. That may get my vote. However we’ll see, I don’t know but what it’s going to be referred to as.”

Disney’s Obi-Wan sequence is anticipated to begin filming early subsequent yr, assuming that working circumstances will be made secure sufficient to cease the unfold of coronavirus.

