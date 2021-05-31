Ewan McGregor says he had a lightsaber combat with Noel Gallagher, lead singer of Oasis

Actor Ewan McGregor, identified for enjoying Obi-Wan Kenobi in the second one Famous person Wars trilogy (First, chronologically), he has recounted that he had a lightsaber combat with Oasis lead singer Noel Gallagher after he used to be solid as the long-lasting persona from the Famous person Wars franchise.

This took place greater than twenty years in the past. Gallagher just lately advised the tale and now McGregor confirms it all through an look on Jimmy Kimmel’s display. Gallagher claimed to have given him some classes with the lightsaber.

McGregor recounted: “Neatly, it used to be Noel Gallagher’s thirtieth birthday celebration and he lived relatively as regards to me in London, up north. And I used to be at her birthday party after which there used to be a lightsaber combat in his lawn, the morning of the next day to come. However I do not be mindful too many classes. I do not be mindful any lesson Noel gave me, extra like a struggle within the lawn“On who gained, McGregor mentioned:”I would be stunned if any folks may keep in mind that“.

We remind you that the actor will soak up his lightsaber once more when he reprises his position as Obi-Wan Kenobi for the impending Disney + sequence. In reality, he defined that the nature’s dresser can be a bit of other from what we be mindful:

“It used to be excellent. It feels nice. I’ve to mention, I am having a actually excellent time. The gown is more than likely a bit of other than what you could be expecting […] Going again to paper, let’s assume, is excellent.“In the long run, Ewan McGregor appears to be very excited.