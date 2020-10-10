Ewan McGregor Says Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Starts Filming in March

Ewan McGregor will quickly be donning Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi robes as soon as once more.

Throughout a Zoom look on the BBC’s “The Graham Norton Present” Friday night time, McGregor revealed that Disney Plus’ untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence is lastly set to start filming in March of 2021.

“It’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose. It’s not all me, however it definitely shall be plenty of me, which is nice,” McGregor stated of the present. “We begin capturing it in March subsequent yr.”

Although the Obi-Wan-centric sequence was first introduced again in Aug. 2019 and meant to start filming the following yr, the shoot was delayed when author Hossein Amini left the venture in Jan. 2020.

Amini was finally changed by Joby Harold in April of 2020, and script rewrites pressured manufacturing to be delayed into 2021. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Deborah Chow, who directed a part of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian,” stays on the helm of the sequence.

Through the interview, McGregor additionally addressed his appreciation for Alec Guinness, who performed Kenobi in the unique “Star Wars” trilogy and died in 2000.

“The enjoyable factor about doing that in the primary place after I was a lot youthful was making an attempt to think about Alec Guinness, how would he play these scenes as a youthful man?” McGregor stated. “It led me to look at a few of his earlier work, which I had by no means seen earlier than. Sensible films, great movies that he’d been in, and I had such a good time finding out him in these films.”

McGregor performed Kenobi in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, and has since reprised the position in voice cameos for 2015’s “The Drive Awakens” and 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker.” The unnamed Disney Plus Kenobi sequence doesn’t have a launch date but.

Watch the total interview beneath.