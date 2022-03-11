Ewan McGregor talks in regards to the go back of Hayden Christensen in Obi-Wan Kenobi, their non-public courting and Darth Vader

Obi-Wan Kenobi protagonist Ewan McGregor has commented that was once “atypical“see Hayden Christensen again as mythical Megastar Wars villain Darth Vader. Throughout an interview with Leisure Weekly, the 50-year-old Megastar Wars actor defined what Christensen’s comeback within the iconic go well with has been like.

“Seeing Hayden again within the function of Anakin, neatly… it made my center trembleO“, stated. “It was once improbable. It was once improbable to look Hayden absolutely concerned. I’m very connected to him; We have been in contact over time, however we’ve not observed each and every different for a very long time.“

It is been a terrific couple of days for Megastar Wars enthusiasts. Following the discharge of the primary Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, Disney has printed the primary respectable symbol of Darth Vader’s go back within the upcoming Disney+ collection.

“Its shadow is solid over a lot of what we do“, says the author of the collection, Joby Harold. “And the stage of proximity to that shadow is one thing we can in finding out. However it is a essential a part of the collection emotionally for Obi-Wan, and perhaps past as neatly.“.

As well as, the collection will introduce a brand new villain: Inquisitor Reva. Portrayed by way of Moses Ingram, the nature is described as “ruthlessly boldWhether or not she is as ruthless as Darth Vader himself continues to be observed.

Nonetheless, McGregor gave the impression ecstatic to look his previous good friend again on set…and defined what it was once love to reunite the previous Jedi duo after see you later.

“i like him such a lot“, stated. “We have now this very particular bond of getting accomplished two of the ones first 3 films in combination. It was once essential for either one of us, for our careers and for who we’re.. Being again on set with him was once atypical. It was once as though time had now not handed.” added. “I checked out him and we had been on set and… I checked out him and he was once Anakin, and I used to be Obi-Wan, and it was once like no time had handed. I did not see the age on his face. I felt just like the time frame between Episode III and now did not exist. It was once very ordinary.”

In the meantime, Megastar Wars legend John Williams will go back to compose the Obi-Wan Kenobi soundtrack, with a extremely expected combat deliberate for Obi-Wan and Darth Vader. The collection will premiere on Might 25 on Disney+.