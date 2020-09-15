Ewan McGregor talks Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence: “I’m more excited this time spherical”

Ewan McGregor has revealed that he can’t wait to revisit his Star Wars character in Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence, saying he’s excited about enjoying a barely older model of the character.

The Scottish actor is ready to reprise the function he first performed within the prequel trilogy for an upcoming sequence on Disney+, with filming reportedly set to start in February.

And talking in this week’s problem of Radio Occasions, McGregor mentioned why he’s so excited about taking over the function as soon as once more.

“I’m very excited to do it once more – I’m most likely more excited about it this time spherical,” he defined. “I’m older, barely wiser, possibly. The good enjoyable a part of it the primary time was to try to be Alec Guinness, however youthful. [Legendary actor Guinness was the first to play Obi-Wan in the original trilogy.] That was the performing problem, in addition to studying all of the tough fights.”

However he says this time, the problem the function poses for him are fairly completely different.

“Now I’m a lot nearer in age to him – I suppose he was in his 60s when he made the primary Star Wars movie, and I’m about to be in my 50s. Don’t inform anyone,” he says. “So now I’ll have the ability to bridge that hole a bit more, and it’ll be enjoyable to seek out him in that place.”

Again in June, McGregor defined in an interview with ACE Universe another causes he was trying forwards to returning as the enduring character, referencing the more superior know-how obtainable now.

He stated, “I’m simply going to take pleasure in all of it a lot more… It was technically fairly difficult, I bear in mind. It was all blue display and inexperienced display. It was laborious to think about it [the surroundings].

“These days, issues have moved on a lot and I feel plenty of what you see goes to be what we see on the set… I feel it’s going to really feel realer for us, the actors. I don’t know in case you’ve seen any of the behind-the scenes Mandalorian sequence, however they make use of that unbelievable display and I don’t even start to know the way it works, nevertheless it’s fairly wonderful.

“So if you’re on set, in case you’re in a snowscape or one thing, effectively if you go searching you see that and it makes you are feeling such as you’re within the place. It’s going to really feel realer for us.”

At this stage, not an excessive amount of is thought about what the Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence will appear to be, however latest experiences recommend that it’ll take the type of a standalone miniseries fairly than a unbroken one sequence.

No additional casting for the present has but been confirmed, however there have been loads of rumours suggesting one other prequel star might reprise his function, with Hayden Christiansen linked with a return within the Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence.