Ewan McGregor’s Role In Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Has Been Revealed

We realized again in February that Ewan McGregor had been introduced on board for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and through a current interview with ACE Universe, whereas going over what’s been on his skilled plate these days, he spilled the beans on the Jiminy Cricket of all of it. McGregor nonetheless hasn’t fairly completed his vocal duties on that position, and with the film slated to come back out subsequent 12 months, one would think about he’ll have to belt out that track he neither confirmed nor denied fairly quickly.