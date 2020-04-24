Ex-20th Century Film CTO Hanno Basse Joins Microsoft Azure Division – Variety

Hanno Basse, former chief know-how officer of 20th Century Fox Film, has landed at Microsoft’s Azure, the place he’s the tech firm’s liaison to the media and leisure trade.

Basse, who joined Microsoft final month, is CTO of Azure Media and Leisure. Based mostly in L.A., his constitution is to work with Hollywood studios, tv networks and different content material producers to assist them achieve efficiencies and suppleness by transferring manufacturing, post-production and distribution capabilities into the cloud.

Within the position, Basse experiences to Tad Brockway, Microsoft’s company VP for Microsoft Azure Storage, Media, and Edge.

Basse spent seven years at 20th Century Fox Film, answerable for know-how technique for the movie studio, overlaying manufacturing/post-production, theatrical distribution and residential leisure. He shaped partnerships with distributors together with Samsung, Ericsson and Barco, which led to the founding of the Fox Innovation Lab. Whereas at Fox, he additionally served as the primary chairman of the UHD Alliance the place he helped launch the 4K-UHD Blu-ray Disc format and, in partnership with Samsung, established Excessive Dynamic Vary (HDR) know-how as a shopper product. He additionally served because the Fox board member of MovieLabs.

In March 2019, he was laid off as from 20th Century Fox Film after Disney’s acquisition of the studio. After leaving Fox, he briefly served as president of media infrastructure firm Reside Planet’s decentralized media options division.

Previous to becoming a member of 20th Century Fox in 2012, Basse was at DirecTV as senior VP of broadcast techniques engineering. In that position, he oversaw the satellite tv for pc operator’s broadcast infrastructure and served because the technical lead for the introduction of applied sciences like HD, 3D and on-demand to DirecTV’s platform. He additionally labored as a techniques engineer at ProSieben Media, and started his profession in 1991 as a scientist-engineer on the Institut für Rundfunktechnik (IRT) in Munich, Germany.

Presently, Basse serves as a board director of Reside Planet and is on the advisory board of Vionlabs AB. In early 2019, he was appointed chairman of the Infinity Competition. He has been awarded 28 patents and in 2014 was named a Fellow of the Society of Movement Image and Tv Engineers (SMPTE). Basse is a member of the Academy of Movement Photos Arts and Sciences.

Basse studied radio communications know-how on the Engineering Faculty of the Soviet Air Protection Forces in Kiev, Ukraine, and obtained a bachelor’s diploma in electrical engineering from the Officer’s Faculty of the Air Drive in Kamenz, Germany.