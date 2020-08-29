Ex-Anchor Jeff Michael Sues CBS Over Layoff

Jeff Michael, a veteran native information anchor in Los Angeles, filed a lawsuit on Friday alleging that KCBS-TV breached his settlement and discriminated in opposition to him based mostly on his coronary heart and stress points.

Michael was let go in Might, together with anchors Sandra Mitchell and Sharon Tay and meteorologist Garth Kemp, as a part of a broader newsroom layoff. ViacomCBS has engaged in a number of rounds of cutbacks at varied divisions within the wake of its merger.

In an announcement, KCBS mentioned the employees cuts had been brought on by the pandemic and by “the continuing and transformative modifications within the media trade.”

“These had been tough selections to make and we perceive Jeff Michael’s disappointment over the elimination of his place,” the station mentioned. “That mentioned, we firmly consider his claims are completely with out benefit and we’re ready to defend in opposition to these accusations.”

Michael joined the station in 2017 after 19 years on the native Fox affiliate, and was anchoring the night newscasts.

In line with the lawsuit, Michael was initially employed because the morning information anchor. He was paid $260,000 a 12 months, with a rise to $275,000 within the third and closing 12 months of the contract.

The contract states that if Michael had been reassigned from the morning to the night newscasts, he can be entitled to renegotiation. In line with the go well with, Michael was moved to the night in October 2018, however the station by no means obtained round to renegotiating.

The go well with states that Michael ought to have been entitled to a multiyear cope with a substantial improve in pay, to convey him to parity along with his co-anchor and along with his predecessors, Rick Garcia and Paul Magers. Nevertheless, when Michael approached the overall supervisor about this in January 2019, he was instructed to attend till after the sweeps interval.

The final supervisor, Steve Mauldin, then introduced that he can be leaving the station, and wouldn’t have the authority to barter a brand new deal. Michael alleges that the stress of ready for a brand new contract was so extreme that his information director needed to take him to Huntington Hospital in April 2019 as a result of he thought he was having a coronary heart assault. He went to the emergency room and stayed there in a single day.

The brand new normal supervisor, Jay Howell, refused to signal a brand new settlement, in accordance with the go well with. The go well with alleges that Howell had a discriminatory motive as a result of Michael’s well being points.

“As a result of Plaintiff didn’t take pleasure in the good thing about a renegotiated Settlement (which might have prolonged the time period of his employment), Plaintiff was thereafter callously discarded by CBS, and his employment terminated in Might 2020 — regardless of having continued to work to tell the general public in the course of the COVID disaster, at nice threat to his life and private security,” the go well with states.

The go well with alleges breach of contract and employment discrimination.