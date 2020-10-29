Ex-BritBox CEO Soumya Sriraman to Lead Amazon Prime Video Channels US

Soumya Sriraman, after stepping down as president and CEO of streaming service BritBox, is becoming a member of tech large Amazon as head of its U.S. Prime Video Channels enterprise.

Earlier this month, it was introduced that Sriraman would depart BritBox, a three way partnership of BBC Studios and ITV, on the finish of October. Amazon’s rent of Srirman was first reported by Deadline.

Amazon presents Prime members the choice to subscribe to a number of dwell TV companies by Prime Video Channels, which within the U.S. embrace HBO, Showtime, Starz, AMC Plus, BET Plus and CBS All Entry, which first launched on Prime greater than two years in the past. Amazon’s video leisure enterprise is overseen by Mike Hopkins, former Sony Photos Tv chairman who joined the corporate as senior VP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios in February.

BritBox, launched in 2017, now counts greater than 1.5 million subscribers for the streaming service stocked with British TV programming. Presently obtainable within the U.S. and Canada, the service is due to start international growth in 25 nations, starting with Australia, later this 12 months.

As head of BritBox, Sriraman was liable for commissioning and govt producing a number of reveals, together with “The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco” with Rachel Stirling and Julie Graham, and “There She Goes,” starring David Tennant and Jessica Hynes, who received a BAFTA Award for her position. As well as, for the primary time ever on a streaming platform, BritBox delivered the dwell telecast of “Harry and Megan: The Royal Wedding ceremony” to North American audiences.

Prior to heading up BritBox, Sriraman served as govt VP of franchise and digital enterprises at BBC Studios – Americas, the place she expanded consumer-facing actions for key BBC manufacturers together with “Physician Who” and “BBC Earth.” Earlier than that, she was president and CEO of Palisades Tartan, an impartial movie model, and served as senior VP of theatrical advertising and marketing at Vivendi Common.