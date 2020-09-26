Ex DGP Gupteshwar Pandey of Bihar met CM Nitish, speculation intensified, then said this

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey resigned from his post and now talk of his coming into politics is becoming very loud. He himself has said why can’t he contest elections, what is wrong with this. Discussions of his contesting this are intensified, but which party he will be with is difficult to say right now. However, today he met Bihar Chief Minister cum JDU national president Nitish Kumar. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain’s claim this time NDA will win 220 seats in Bihar

After meeting Nitish Kumar, he told the media that he has not decided whether he will contest the election now or not. Yes, he praised CM Nitish again and said that he never interfered in my field of work while he was in my DGP post, he gave me complete leeway to work, due to which I better my work as DGP Could do it the way.

I came here to meet CM Nitish Kumar & to thank him as he gave me absolute freedom to serve my duties as DGP. I have yet not taken any decision on contesting polls: Gupteshwar Pandey, former Bihar DGP on being asked about him joining a political party, ahead of # BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/EkqiqDM9HT
– ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

After today’s meeting with his CM Nitish, there was a spurt of speculation that Gupteshwar Pandey is going to join JDU after meeting. For this reason, CM Nitish Kumar has called him to the party’s office and today he will join the JDU membership. But to rein in this speculation, the former DGP said that there was no such thing, I have not yet decided to contest elections.

Let me tell you that Gupteshwar Pandey has taken VRS from the Police Service while staying the DGP post of Bihar recently. Since then, speculations are being made that they can contest the Lok Sabha by-election from Valmikinagar. Along with this, there are also reports of Pandey making his candidate in the by-election from Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United Valmiki Nagar seat.

On the other hand, Buxar is expected to stand from any assembly seat in Bihar assembly elections, but in the meantime, his claim in Valmiki Nagar election has turned a political stance but Gupteshwar Pandey today rejected all these possibilities. is.