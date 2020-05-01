Ex-Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies regrets not doing classic story sequel

Russell T Davies’ tenure on the helm of Physician Who produced a number of the best episodes within the present’s historical past – however the former showrunner has revealed he nonetheless has one or two regrets about his time in cost.

And Davies claims the largest of these regrets is not writing a sequel to a serial from the classic period of the present.

Chatting with fellow ex-showrunner Steven Moffat within the most-recent problem of Physician Who Journal, Davies mentioned, “I want, with the hindsight of 2020, I’d accomplished an important large correct sequel to a classic story.”

“I’d have run the previous episodes on BBC Three all week, then proven the sequel on the Saturday.”

Davies added that the sequence 15 serial Picture of the Fendahl – which noticed a Professor at a priory put together to hold out experiments with a fossilized cranium – would have been notably ripe for a sequel.

“Think about, Return of the Fendahl!” he mentioned. “Again within the ruins of Fetch Priory. Historical Evil Stirs. Wanda Ventham reincarnated. Simply as soon as for the enjoyable of it!”

He proceed that though he’d been “decided not to look again an excessive amount of” when he took on the present he however felt that he “missed a trick there.”

In the meantime Moffat claimed that if he had been to pen a comply with as much as a classic story he’d have gone for sequence 12 serial The Ark In Area.

“These had been nice monsters,” he mentioned, “and assume what the CG might do for them!”

After all, though neither Davies or Moffat did give us a classic story sequel ultimately, they each offered loads of episodes and storylines which have since turn into iconic in their very own proper.

Nonetheless, Return of the Fendahl? We’d have cherished to see it!