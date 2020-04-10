Ex-Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat defends the twists in Jodie Whittaker’s The Timeless Children

Physician Who collection 12 finale The Timeless Children was completely stuffed with surprising revelations for Jodie Whittaker’s Physician, most notably the twist that the Physician had a complete collection of lives we hadn’t beforehand recognized about.

Regardless of the same concept being posited in basic Tom Baker episode The Mind of Morbius (with the ‘Morbius Docs’ apparently confirmed in the finale as properly) it’s honest to say the concept was pretty controversial with followers – however ex-showrunner Steven Moffat doesn’t agree, telling RadioTimes.com he thinks it suits completely with the collection’ inconsistent previous.

“Who says what’s canon?” Moffat instructed us. “One episode the present says that [William Hartnell is] the First Physician, one other episode he’s not.”

Notably, he defined, in early episodes followers might learn between the strains to consider that Patrick Troughton’s Second Physician was aware of the regeneration course of, regardless of later tales suggesting he was solely the second physique the Physician had ever became.

“The massive [plot hole] that no-one ever mentions is in [1966 episode] The Energy of the Daleks, simply to get nerdy,” he mentioned.

“The Physician talks as if he’s carried out this earlier than. The first time it occurs, he wanders round that first episode behaving as if, ‘Och my previous physique wore out, I received a brand new one.’

“He doesn’t behave as if it’s his first time. And in a while it’s retconned into the concept that it was the first time. However that doesn’t match.

“Physician Who by no means suits!” he laughed. “None of it suits collectively in the event you actually take a look at it. Why would it not? It’s made by groups and groups of various individuals who by no means ever met.

“So I’m completely proud of all of that, it’s nice enjoyable.”

Beforehand, Moffat had instructed RadioTimes.com that he’d been dissatisfied by the Morbius Docs’ elimination from canon as a baby – so was he pleased to see them reinstated in The Timeless Children?

Nicely, it seems that was really a little bit of a clue that Moffat knew what Whittaker’s Physician was about to seek out out…

“I’m not daft, I’d guessed the place that was going at that stage,” Moffat laughed. “Even by then, I figured they had been going to do one thing with that.

“I’m undecided I ever utterly decanonised them in my head. I imply, who says?”

Clearly, in terms of Physician Who there are higher discussions available than whether or not one thing “suits” inside the usually contradictory canon. Like, for instance, whether or not Moffat’s newest Physician Who brief story is technically a Physician Who story in any respect…

Steven Moffat’s brief Physician Who story The Terror of the Umpty Ums is obtainable to learn on-line now.

Physician Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021