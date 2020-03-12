Ex-Hollyoaks star plays Weatherfield County football manager in Coronation Street

As James Bailey’s sexuality battle storyline continues in Coronation Street, a well-known face has been solid because the manager of fictional football membership Weatherfield County – and it’s not their first time in soapland.

Actor Bob Cryer’s first look as native sports activities boss Bob Dover airs on Wednesday 11th March, however Hollyoaks followers will recognise him as Glenn Donovan, the grotesque gangster boss who turned considered one of serial killer Breda McQueen’s ‘unhealthy dad’ victims.

Cryer stepped in as a swiftly recast Glenn in December 2017, taking on from authentic actor Neil Roberts 4 months after the character’s introduction because the toxic patriarch of the village’s prison household.

Father to Adam, Liam and Jesse, Glenn was stepdad and on/off lover to Grace Black, ex-wife Tracey’s daughter from her first marriage to Fraser Black (one other unhealthy boy, she clearly had a sort).

Glenn was a power-crazed, ruthless nasty piece of labor who manipulated his household and ended up murdering his eldest son when he learnt he was an undercover police informant.

He additionally seduced daughter-in-law Maxine, bedded and blackmailed native councillor Simone Loveday, compelled Courtney Campbell into changing into a drug supplier, and subjected Grace to coercive abuse throughout their unstable relationship.

The scored girls in Glenn’s life teamed as much as poison him as revenge for his misdemeanours in October 2018, however the twist got here when nanny Breda was ultimately revealed because the one who bumped him off.

The actor briefly appeared in Corrie again in 1998 as a copper, and has popped up in numerous TV dramas through the years together with EastEnders, Medical doctors, The Invoice, Outnumbered and Holby Metropolis.

Cryer, additionally a author, is the son of comedy legend Barry Cryer, and collaborated together with his dad on the guide Mrs Hudson’s Diaries, primarily based on the fictional journal of Sherlock Holmes’s housekeeper. A radio adaptation, Mrs Hudson’s Radio Present, was broadcast on Radio 4 in 2018 and featured Patricia Hodge and Miriam Margolyes among the many solid.

His Corrie character Mr Dover meets for disaster talks together with his star participant, together with the group’s publicity man, to debate public hypothesis he’s homosexual.

Petrified of a homophobic backlash from Weathie County followers, James chooses to stay in the closet and denies all, however how lengthy can he proceed dwelling a lie?

Go to our devoted Coronation Street web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers.