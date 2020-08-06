Ex-Home and Away star talks potential Hugo and Martha return

They had been considered one of House and Away‘s most memorable {couples}, however a decade after Hugo Austin (Bernard Curry) and Martha MacKenzie (Jodi Anasta) had been pressured to flee Summer time Bay from individuals trafficking gangsters might a return be on the playing cards for the pair?

In an unique interview with RadioTimes.com, Curry, at present starring in hit Australian drama Wentworth Jail, which returns for an eight season on 5STAR on Wednesday fifth August, displays on his House and Away stint and reckons it’s time to search out out what the harmful duo are to date, particularly as co-star Anasta has simply give up her function as Neighbours‘ Elly Conway and is accessible once more.

“I nonetheless see Jodi each now and once more,” he tells us. “It’s at all times nice to meet up with her. I do marvel if our characters, Hugo and Martha, are nonetheless collectively after they went on the run. They definitely had an amazing connection.

“He faked his dying to enter witness safety, then got here again to search out her and they escaped collectively – they shared one thing fairly deep with one another. I’d prefer to suppose they’re nonetheless joyful!”

Curry has loved a profitable profession since his breakthrough function on rival cleaning soap Neighbours as Luke Handley within the mid-1990s, and has reached a worldwide viewers as Wentworth’s sadistic officer Jake Stewart. Because the jail-set drama heads to a ninth and closing season, the actor says he’s up for a return to both Ramsay Avenue or the Bay, however admits which might be his choice.

“If I used to be given the chance I will surely think about going again to each exhibits, Neighbours was a very long time in the past however it was an amazing expertise and an enormous studying curve.

“However I had nice enjoyable enjoying Hugo, for comparable the explanation why I like enjoying Jake in Wentworth Jail: he had that duplicitous nature about him, and as any actor will let you know it’s at all times extra attention-grabbing to play the villain – however one who has some redemption and turns into the hero. Hugo had that redemptive arc.”

Anasta advised us earlier this 12 months she’d like to return to House and Away so she might work with on-screen mum Georgie Parker, who was recast as her character’s mum Roo Stewart simply months after the longer term Elly Conway left in 2010.

“That’s proper, Jodi and Georgie by no means crossed paths on display screen,” muses Curry. “We have to make it occur! That will be wonderful.

“I actually loved being on House and Away. I used to be dwelling with my spouse in Sydney up at Bondi Seaside on the time, and it was beautiful to drive to the Summer time Bay location at Palm Seaside, go the catering truck and have lunch within the sunshine. It cheered up an extraordinary afternoon at work!”

