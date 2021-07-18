Ex-Jaguars Superstar Jalen Ramsey On Time With Group: ‘We Did not Like Tom Coughlin’

Jalen Ramsey has shed some mild at the problems plaguing the Jacksonville Jaguars all through the tip of his tenure there, pinning the blame squarely on former government Tom Coughlin.

Coughlin got here on as government vp of soccer operations in 2017. Ramsey, a celeb cornerback, was once traded to the Los Angeles Rams all through the 2019 season.

Coughlin’s “old skool” means of working a company gave the look to be the middle at tensions between him and one of the group’s younger stars, together with Ramsey.

“To be fair, we didn’t like Tom Coughlin. That’s what it got here right down to. That was once his first 12 months in there and we have been a sorry group the 12 months earlier than. We went from having a comfy training personnel that permit us be adults, however we have been too younger for that on the time. We have been too younger a group to understand how to in reality deal with that,” Ramsey mentioned Friday on Aqib Talib’s “Catchin Fades” podcast on Thursday.

“Once they introduced in Coughlin, he went compete reverse. It felt like … even worse than faculty now and then. We felt like part the stuff he was once seeking to enforce wasn’t even about soccer. It’s important to put on white socks. It doesn’t topic if I put on white socks or black socks — the receiver is gonna get close down regardless.”

The Jaguars have been a win away all through the 2017 season of constructing the Tremendous Bowl and through 2020 one of the stars that made the AFC Championship sport have been not at the group.

Ramsey was once a Professional Bowler in 2019 and 2020 and an All-Professional variety in 2020 as neatly.

Since becoming a member of the Rams, he’s recorded two interceptions, 13 passes defended and 44 general tackles.