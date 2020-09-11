Ex-Live Nation Exec Launches Meditation Resources for Concert Industry

At a time when practically everybody may use a mental-health break, 15 meditation specialists have united to launch “Love4Live,” a free-of-charge “portal of refuge, neighborhood, and help for the live performance business” that features conversations, meditation lessons, and a digital retreat to the tens of 1000’s of live performance business employees impacted by the worldwide shutdown. Resources can be found now till the primary week of December.

Love4Live was funded and curated by live performance veteran and former Reside Nation government, Jason Garner, and supplied along side the non-profit InsightLA Meditation Heart. The pandemic has not solely left 1000’s of individuals within the live performance business with out work, social distancing has taken away most human contact as properly. Love4Live is meant to assist folks to manage and join. “Meditation saved my life,” stated Garner, reflecting on his exit from the stay business a decade in the past. “I awakened scared, not sure of who I used to be, and afraid of what would possibly come subsequent. With the assistance of my academics I realized to look inside, embrace my humanity, and be at peace with my life. With Love4Live I wish to supply that very same useful resource to my associates within the business who’re struggling within the face of this shutdown. Nobody ought to must face this alone.”

The group’s web site, launched Thursday (Sept. 10) as a run-up to the collection’ formal launch on Monday:

Sept. 10: Web site Launch with Three Intimate Conversations

Miguel Chen | “Cocaine to Consciousness”

Miguel is the bassist for the punk band Teenage Bottlerocket, an creator, and instructor of meditation and yoga. On this brutally sincere dialog he and Jason focus on their hard-partying days and what led them to meditation.

Sharon Salzberg | “Some Issues Simply Harm”

Sharon has been instructing meditation and main retreats globally since 1974. On this dialog she shares her perception that “some issues simply harm” as she and Jason focus on the right way to take care of the tough instances going through our business.

Lama Rod Owens | “Love and Anger”

Lama Rod is without doubt one of the leaders of a brand new technology of academics. On this uncooked and susceptible dialog, he and Jason focus on coming to phrases with and understanding our anger on the trail to love and compassion.

This system, which is able to function a dialog with LeAnn Rimes on the 14th, has three elements:

A collection of video conversations that includes 15 of the world’s foremost meditation specialists consists of embody Sharon Salzberg, Tara Brach, LeAnn Rimes, George Mumford, Krishna Das, Trudy Goodman Kornfield, Joseph Goldstein, John Tarrant and Lama Rod Owens, amongst many others. New conversations might be posted every Monday all through the period of this system.

Reside on-line meditation lessons each Tuesday at 10am and Thursday at 5pm (all instances Pacific Customary Time) commencing Tuesday, September 15 by means of Tuesday, November 24.

Every class, led by InsightLA meditation instructor, Thomas Davis, will function an introduction to meditation in robust instances, group meditation, and a stay Q&A. This system will culminate with a 3-day live performance business on-line meditation retreat December 4-6 that includes distinguished meditation academics Sharon Salzberg, Trudy Goodman Kornfield, and Thomas Davis, hosted by Jason Garner.