Ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Meera Kumar’s Facebook page got blocked after Tehelka, unblocked after heavy rains

New Delhi Facebook page of former Lok Sabha Speaker and Congress leader Meira Kumar has been blocked. After which there has been a lot of panic on the social media from the opposition. While the Congress (Congress) has targeted the government on Meira Kumar's Facebook Page Block, there is a similar view on social media. Social media users are sharing screenshots of Meera Kumar's blocked Facebook page and putting the government in the dock.

Not only this, Meera Kumar himself has also targeted the government for blocking his Facebook page. He has tweeted a post which reads, 'Facebook page blocked. But why? It cannot be a coincidence that Facebook blocks my page just before the Bihar Assembly elections. " Meera Kumar's Facebook page is blocked, the Congress has become an attacker on the Central Government and is constantly blaming the Center for this.

The Congress is looking at this by linking it to the Bihar assembly elections. According to the Congress, the government has deliberately blocked Meera Kumar's Facebook page. Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala raised questions on Facebook itself and termed the social media platform 'Facebook' as working under the government.

According to Randeep Surjewala, this is a conspiracy of the government to suppress the voice of opposition leaders. He said that ‘the government has adopted a’ petty strategy ‘to suppress the voice of the opposition.’ However, Meira Kumar has informed that his page has been unblocked by Facebook after heavy rash.