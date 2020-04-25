Ex-Love Island host Caroline Flack dies, aged 40

Caroline Flack has died aged 40, her household has confirmed.

In an announcement, her household stated: “We are able to verify that our Caroline handed away at the moment on the 15th February.

“We’d ask that the press each respect the privateness of the household at this troublesome time.”

Flack was a TV and radio presenter finest recognized for internet hosting The Xtra Issue, The X Issue and Love Island. She additionally gained the 12th collection of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

In December, Flack introduced that she had determined to face down as host of Love Island for the present Winter collection.

The information got here after Flack was arrested and charged with assault by beating after the police have been known as to her Islington house final week.

On the time, she stated, “Love Island has been my world for the final 5 years, it’s one of the best present on telly.

“With the intention to not detract consideration from the upcoming collection I really feel one of the best factor I can do is to face down for Sequence 6. I need to want the unbelievable crew engaged on the present a implausible collection in Cape City.”

Flack was as a result of face trial in March over allegations that she had assaulted her boyfriend, which she denied.