Ex MP Atiq Ahmed had construction done on Govt Land of 18 crores, administration demolished with bulldozer

Prayagraj: On Monday, the administration demolished the illegal construction done by former MP Atique Ahmed on Nawab Yusuf Road of Civil Lines in the posh area of ​​Prayagraj city of Uttar Pradesh. This illegal construction was done on an area of ​​about 600 square yards on Nazul's land and commercial activities were being carried out on it. According to the government rate, the price of this land alone is Rs 18 crore.

Please tell that before that, on 26 and 27 August, 7 properties worth about 60 crore rupees were attached to Atiq Ahmed. Atik Ahmed is currently in Ahmedabad jail.

According to SP Dinesh Kumar Singh, "This illegal construction was done on an area of ​​about 600 square yards on the land of Nazul which was demolished today by the team of Prayagraj Development Authority, Municipal Corporation and Police Administration. "He said that commercial activities were being carried out through this construction. According to the circle rate, only this land is worth Rs 18 crore.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit said that the process of removing Atiq Ahmed and his acquaintances, associates and relatives has encroached on the government land.

Prayagraj Development Authority yesterday demolished illegal construction on land occupied by former MP Atiq Ahmed. Sat Shukla, an official of the authority said, "It is an illegal construction on the state government's land."

The ASP said that this action is being done with the collective efforts of departments like Police, Revenue, Development Authority, Municipal Corporation. Police and administration is marking more such properties.

Dixit told that wherever criminals have taken such possession and construction on government land due to their domination, action will be taken against all those, marking all those buildings.

