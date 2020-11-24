Ex-Netflix Exec Cindy Holland Joins Horizon Acquisition Corp. II Board

Cindy Holland, the previous longtime Netflix VP of unique content material who departed the streamer two months in the past, has joined the board of Horizon Acquisition Corp. II, a special-purpose acquisition company concentrating on the media and leisure house.

Horizon Acquisition Corp. II was fashioned in August 2020 by Todd Boehly, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Eldridge Industries, and media and leisure firm MRC (previously Valence Media Companions, whose traders embody Eldridge). In September, Penske Media Corp. (Selection’s father or mother) entered into an settlement with MRC to kind a three way partnership that merges Billboard, Vibe and the Hollywood Reporter with PMC’s manufacturers.

Final month, Horizon Acquisition Corp. II stated it raised $500 million by way of an IPO to fund potential M&A exercise. A SPAC is a type of holding firm fashioned solely for the aim of elevating capital by way of an preliminary public providing.

“Whereas the corporate could pursue an preliminary enterprise mixture goal in any trade, it at the moment intends to pay attention its seek for a goal enterprise working within the media and leisure industries, with a give attention to companies with differentiated product and repair choices,” HAC II stated on the time.

In September, Holland exited Netflix after 18 years on the firm amid a restructuring of the TV group by content material chief Ted Sarandos, who elevated Bela Bajaria to the function of VP of worldwide TV.

Holland was named to the board of Horizon Acquisition Corp. II on Nov. 17, based on an organization SEC submitting Monday. Previous to becoming a member of Netflix again in 2002 as VP of content material acquisition, she served as VP of enterprise growth for ecommerce firm Kozmo.com. She additionally oversaw growth, manufacturing and associated agreements for function movies at Mutual Movie Co. and Baltimore/Spring Creek Productions.

The opposite board members of Horizon Acquisition Corp. II, along with Boehly and Holland, are MRC co-CEOs Asif Satchu and Modi Wiczyk and DraftKings CEO Jason Robins.

Boehly additionally heads a separate SPAC, Horizon Acquisition Corp., that raised $544 million and is concentrated on the monetary companies trade. The previous president of Guggenheim Companions had acquired THR, Billboard, Vibe and Dick Clark Productions in 2015 when he exited the funding agency. Boehly’s Valence Media merged with MRC in early 2018.