Ex-police officer in Western Australia charged with 108 sexual offences including rape

50-year-old man imagined to have sexually assaulted ‘numerous women’ who he met through on-line courting web sites

An ex-police officer in Western Australia has been charged with 108 sexual offences collectively with 66 counts of rape.

The 50-year-old man, who resigned from WA police in 2018 after he was once charged by way of the interior affairs unit, is alleged to have sexually assaulted “numerous women” who he met through on-line courting web sites from 2010 onward.

Proceed learning…

