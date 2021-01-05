Ex-Quibi CTO Rob Post Joins Cameo, the Celebrity Shout-Out Startup

One other high exec from Quibi, which flamed out in 2020 simply six months after launching, has discovered a brand new gig: Rob Post, previously Quibi’s chief know-how officer, has joined Cameo — which sells customized video messages from celebrities — as its new CTO.

Post had joined Quibi, the ill-fated cellular streaming subscription service led by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, in September 2018. Previous to that, he spent greater than 10 years at Hulu, together with 5 years as VP of engineering.

One other Quibi refugee who has began a brand new job is Ambereen Toubassy, former chief monetary officer at the startup, who’s now CFO of enterprise-software firm Airtable.

Cameo, which was based in 2017, lets shoppers buy personalized celeb video shout-outs at various value factors. Expertise at the moment featured in Cameo’s roster (and the asking value for a personalised message) embody Lindsay Lohan ($315); Nick Lachey ($250); Paula Abdul ($225); New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees ($550); Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas ($450); Denver Broncos operating again Melvin Gordon ($200); and boxer Floyd Mayweather ($275).

Along with Post, Cameo introduced new hires together with CFO Deb Schwartz (previously with Bustle Digital Group), Melanie (Mel) Steinbach, chief folks officer (previously with McDonald’s USA), and COO Brian Frank (former head of world operations at LinkedIn).

In 2020, privately held Cameo claims, it generated about $100 million in gross income (up 4.5 instances from the yr prior), with common order worth growing by about 25% to roughly $70. The corporate stated it served up 1.3 million messages final yr, greater than the earlier three years mixed, and added greater than 10,000 new athletes, actors, comedians, musicians, artists, activists and personalities to Cameo. By the finish of 2020, greater than 150 Cameo personalities had been incomes a minimum of $100,000 per yr, in keeping with the firm.

Chicago-based Cameo stated it doubled its worker base in 2020, to nearly 200 staff. The corporate has raised $62.5 million in funding thus far, from traders together with from Peter Chernin’s Chernin Group.

Cameo was co-founded by Steven Galanis, a former Hollywood producer and LinkedIn exec, sports activities agent Martin Blencowe, and Devon Townsend, who had been a star on Twitter’s Vine.