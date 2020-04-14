Ex-Strictly star AJ Pritchard reflects on decision to leave the show

AJ Pritchard has spoken out about his decision to leave the BBC’s hit competitors sequence Strictly Come Dancing.

The skilled dancer made the shock announcement that he was quitting the show final month, ending a four-year run that noticed quite a few spectacular performances.

Pritchard appeared on Channel 4’s The Steph Show together with his brother, the place he mirrored on his decision to leave the Strictly ballroom behind.

“I’m very excited to take on board all the adventures and the selection reveals by means of alternatives which might be there now,” he stated. “It feels good, I really feel constructive about it. I feel for me it’s at all times about leaving the alternative on a excessive.

“Some folks have stated ‘oh you’re taking a danger’ however for me it’s by no means a danger, it’s at all times about being constructive, being younger and throwing warning to the wind generally.”

One in all the new ventures that might be on the horizon for Pritchard is a stint on ITV’s I’m A Movie star… Get Me Out of Right here.

Pritchard added: “I’ve simply cleaned out the loft as my mum has an inventory of jobs for us to do. The quantity of spiders up there, I used to be screaming my head off. So, if something like that did occur, it could be hilarious – that’s for positive!”

At the time of his departure, Pritchard’s workforce shared an emotional assertion together with his followers.

Explaining why, he was leaving, the assertion stated: “After 4 years on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ has determined the time is correct to leave the show and comply with his desires to discover alternatives in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis.

“AJ would love to thank the workforce at Strictly and everybody at the BBC for giving him such a superb alternative. AJ would additionally like to ship his love and gratitude to all who’ve adopted and supported his profession. “He’s excited for you to all be part of him on the subsequent chapter of his journey.”

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this 12 months. When you’re on the lookout for extra to watch try our TV Information.