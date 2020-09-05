Examination of Covid-19 is now very easy, now you can also test without doctor’s prescription

COVID-19 in India: The pace of corona infection in the country is increasing everyday. On one hand, where the number of tests has been increased, on the other hand the cases of new corona infections are also increasing daily. Meanwhile, there is good news for you that now you will not need any prescription or prescription to get corona test done. Now you can do corona test whenever you want. Also Read – Covid-19 Test Guideline: Ministry of Health changes the Corona Investigation Policy, now will be ‘On-Demand’ Test

States have to decide the rules for On Demand Testing

The ICMR has said that now anyone can conduct on demand testing, for this the state governments will have to decide the rules. Along with this, public health officials will have to ensure laboratory tracking and contract tracing mechanisms everywhere in the state. The state government will have to adopt an easy way for this so that people can conduct the corona test easily.

The guidelines issued by the ICMR can be revised according to the state health authorities. Corona Testing is divided into four sections.

1. Containment Zone 2. Regular monitoring in non-Containment Area 3. Hospital 4. On Demand Testing.

In the container area, first the rapid antigen test (RAT) is then RT-PCR or TrueNat or CBNAAT test. Now the entry points in the Containment Zone will be continuously monitored. There should be continuous screening at these places and antigen test should be done.

RT-PCR test should be done only when a person shows negative breathlessness or any other symptoms even after being found negative in antigen test.

100% testing should be done for people living in the container zone. Health workers and health workers posted at the front should be tested.

– Non-Containment Zone area needs to be monitored regularly. In the last 14 days, international travelers should be tested. In the new guidelines, it has been said to test all the workers returning to the city, all the health workers.

Due to lack of test, any emergency process which includes delivery i.e. delivery should not be delayed. However, the sample can be sent for testing simultaneously. The government should fix all the arrangements for this.

– All patients undergoing surgical or non-surgical procedures can be tested. But not more than once a week. Patients like stroke, encephalitis, haemoptysis can be tested if necessary, as per the doctor’s advice.