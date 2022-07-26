Excavators, investors and robot dogs: the ‘master plan’ of the owner of 8,000 bitcoins to recover them from a landfill

A few months ago, we discussed the story of Welshman James Howells, a former professional in the technology sector who has spent years trying to find an old hard drive that could make you a billionaire: it contains the access key to approximately 8,000 bitcoins mined by him… but waiting patiently in a crypto wallet, waiting for someone to make use of them, since Howells (by mistake) threw the record in the trash 9 years ago.

Ever since he realized his mistake (when bitcoin started to appreciate and Howells tried to access the bitcoins he had mined), our protagonist has made multiple attempts to recover his cryptographic loot, today valued at almost 176 million euros. To do this, he has abandoned his job (his source of income today is – you guessed it? – the sale of bitcoin) and has made multiple attempts to dig in the landfill of Newport (Wales, United Kingdom) in search of the disk…

…only to meet the frontal opposition of the municipal corporationwho fears that the operations to remove the accumulated rubbish will turn out to have serious ecological repercussions, such as the release of greenhouse gases (methane) or the release of hazardous materials. Today, the area Howells intends to excavate remains covered with dirt and grass.

Howells has a plan…

However, beyond despondency, Howells has now gone a step further, putting together a huge business plan (and best of all, backed by a couple of investors) to undertake the search and rescue of the millionaire disk… with the help of robot dogs. Wait to?

As you read it: in an interview published last Sunday, Howells stated that he has an infallible plan that will involve spending 11 million (provided by two equity partners, Hanspeter Jaberg and Karl Wendeborn) to excavate and process 110,000 tons of garbage for 3 years.

A large part of this money would be used to build facilities adjacent to the landfill in which, combining human labor and an artificial intelligence system designed by eight experts (in AI, excavation, waste management and data mining), the presence of the hard drive could be detected among the literal mountain of garbage extracted from the landfill.

But, in addition to that, Howells also plans to acquire two of the famous ‘robotic dogs’ designed by Boston Dynamics (each worth 74,500 euros), which would act as mobile security cameras, scanning the ground in search of the disk in question.

…but the city council has other plans

Howells’ big problem is that the Newport City Council, with whom he has been negotiating since 2014, is still unwilling to allow him to carry out his plans. Despite the promise to give the city up to 25% of the profitsa spokesman for the local government went so far as to assert that, given the ecological risk of the operation, there is “nothing” Howells can do or say to convince the council to back it up.

The tireless ‘owner’ of the 8,000 bitcoins believes that this attempt may be the definitive one when it comes to convincing them… otherwise, his next step would be to take the city council to court.