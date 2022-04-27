Excel has ruined thousands of scientific investigations: six tips to prevent it from happening to you too

autocorrect it’s just as useful a tool for speeding up typing and compensating for clumsy fingers as — when the algorithm fails — suddenly putting us in all sorts of hilarious and/or embarrassing situations. But what about when We are not talking about WhatsApp messages but about huge lists of scientific research data that have been worth thousands of dollars/euros? That is not something that we are going to be able to solve with emojis, precisely.

In 2016, scientists at Deakin University conducted a study that found that around 20% of the genetic research articles published on those dates had errors generated by Excel’s autocorrectwhich altered the names of certain genes, thus destroying the investigations.





Four years later, that same team launched a larger and updated study, analyzing more than 10,000 articles published between 2014 and 2020. The result? Errors were now detected in more than 30% of investigations. Almost one in three.

The problem was that Excel automatically recognized terms like ‘MARCH1’ and ‘SEPT15’ as dates, changing them to ‘1-Mar’ or ’15-Sep’…not realizing that they are actually human gene names.

It is true that autocorrect can be turned offbut also that in some cases it’s still quite useful for avoiding (other) bugs… and anyway, good luck getting each and every scientist involved in the research to remember to turn it off.

Yes, each and every one: as soon as the file is opened on a computer with the default settings (even if it is not edited), Excel will automatically change the data format.

So the scientists at the Human Gene Name Consortium finally decided that it would be easier to rename some of the most problematic genes than to wait for Microsoft to fix the problem for them, so MARCH1 became, for example, MARCHF1. But that does not solve it 100%, nor is it the only measure that scientists can take to avoid the appearance of similar problems.

And it is that the studies on genetics are not the only ones affected by Excel’s autocorrect: In October 2020 the British health authorities detected that the tool was behind the mysterious ‘disappearance’ of 16,000 COVID case notifications. And before that, the now infamous Reinhart-Rogoff Report was used as a justification for austerity economic policies in 2010… because another Excel error excluded 5 of the 20 countries in the modeling sample.

Fortunately, experts have some tips that we can put to use when we are forced to analyze scientific data.

1. Skip spreadsheets

Data analysis scripting using languages ​​such as R or Python will almost always be a better option than resorting to spreadsheets, especially used in combination with rich interactive environments such as Jupyter Notebook or the like. It is not only that this method is not exposed to the problems generated by self-correction, but because of its greater reproducibility it is also much easier to audit workflows (and, therefore, detect and solve errors).

According to Mohamed Amgad Tageldin, a medical expert in computational pathology:

“Say you’ve discovered that you accidentally normalized your data incorrectly, what can you do about it? If your analysis is scheduled, you may just need to change a line or two of code, click run, and voilà! Compare this with the nightmare of having to repeat the entire analysis click by click”.

2. Better LibreOffice Calc than MS Excel

If we do not have the option of resorting to Python and R and instead the project requires us to use spreadsheet software, researchers recommend using LibreOffice Calc instead of Excel, because his autocorrect is not Attila (they don’t say it with those words, of course). But “this will not fix other types of errors” (this is literal).

3. If you can’t escape Excel, check for correct save/import data formats

If the LibreOffice solution must also be discarded, for whatever reason, we must “be very careful when importing the data”. Thus, if we are handling a CSV or TSV file, it is recommended do not open it directly, but use the data import wizard so we can make sure each column has the proper data format.

“For example, columns containing gene names should be formatted as ‘free text’, genomic coordinates should be formatted as ‘integers,’ and gene expression measurements as ‘numeric.'”

4. Use CSV or TSV files

Typically, data is saved and distributed using Excel’s default formats (.xls, .xlsx), but in reality the most suitable formats for this work are the aforementioned CSV and TSVbecause they are not proprietary formats and it is also a structured ‘plain text’.

What structures it is a specific character that is used as a separator: the comma or semicolon in the case of CSV (the usual thing in Europe is the semicolon, so as not to mess it up with decimals… but in the US it is the opposite, another detail that we must take into account), or the tabulator in case of TSV.

Now if we are using the latest versions of MS Excel or LibreOffice Calc, we can skip this step, but if it is not remember to make sure to save the CSV file using UTF-8 character encoding and checking the option ‘Quoting all cells in text’.

5. Verify that you have not already uploaded some data

Whether we use Excel or Calc, if our research deals with genomic data, we must verify that the names of the genes are still intact in the documents already created. To do this, we must sort the columns containing the gene names in ascending order: since numbers and dates will be placed at the top of the columnit will be obvious if the autocorrect has loaded the gene names.

Another faster alternative may be to use Truke, “Excel’s file conversion tool to find and handle misidentified genetic symbols.” It is free and only requires uploading the file in question to its website (note that its developers also recommend using structured text formats instead of XLS(X).

6. Do not trust, there are many species and many languages

Although scientists have preferred to ‘stay out of trouble’ by approving the name change in genes such as the SEPT and MARCH genes, present in humans and mice (the two species most analyzed in laboratories), there is still millions of other species in which the same decision has not been made. And of course that solution only affects computers configured in English. Good luck considering all the possible languages.