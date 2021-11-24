excellent audio quality and built-in microphone at an all-time low price for Black Friday

The arrival of a new edition of Black Friday is an excellent opportunity to advance Christmas shopping. But it is also to give us the odd whim and renew this or that peripheral of our setup saving us some money. So for one reason or another, if we need to buy a gaming headset, in these from Razer we have a great option.

And it is that they are reduced to just under 30 euros for Black Friday, thus reaching their historical minimum price. Specifically, we can get them for 29.98 euros in Amazon, PcComponentes and a few other stores, thus saving us half of their usual cost.

We are talking about the Razer Kraken X, a gaming headset with excellent user ratings and that They also have the ‘Amazon’s Choice’ seal, which is usually synonymous with sales success.





Razer Kraken X – Gaming Headset, Lightweight Gaming Headset for PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4 and Switch, Padded Headband, 7.1 Surround Sound, Black

These headphones are a perfect alternative for those who do not want to spend too much but use a gaming device with which to better express the auditory section of video games; an aspect that developers are increasingly emphasizing.

The Razer Kraken X are black, with a fairly sober design for a gaming peripheral. This makes them ideal for setups or environments away from gamer fanfare., although they also fit perfectly in RGB-laden environments.

As good gaming headphones, they have a built-in microphone with which to communicate with our colleagues and opponents. They can be easily muted using a dedicated button on their own body, where they also include a volume control. They connect via cable and are compatible with a multitude of gaming platforms in addition to PC.

