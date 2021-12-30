Excellent Information For Asha staff: Excellent information for Asha and mid-day meal staff of this state, gets bonus and lots of amenities…

Excellent Information For Asha And Mid-Day Meal staff: Leader Minister Charanjit Channi forward of subsequent 12 months’s meeting elections in Punjab (Charanjit Channi) Has made a giant announcement. Leader Minister gave hope and mid-day meal (Mid-Day Meal) Introduced an advantage of Rs 124.25 crore to the workers as a brand new 12 months reward. He hope staff (Asha staff) It additionally introduced a set per thirty days allowance of Rs 2,500 towards the inducement quantity won previous. The fee to the state exchequer is Rs 60 crore. The transfer will assist round 22,000 ASHA staff (Excellent Information For Asha staff) will get advantages. They are going to now even be entitled to the power of a cashless medical health insurance scheme as much as Rs 5 lakh, which shall be equipped through the state, freed from price, to hide them towards the conceivable possibility of contracting infectious illness whilst acting their responsibility. .Additionally Learn – PM Modi Haldwani Consult with: PM inaugurates and lays basis stones for 23 building initiatives value Rs 17,500 crore

In a similar fashion, about 42,500 operating in 19,700 govt and aided faculties Mid-Day Meal Giving a large aid to the workers, Channi introduced to extend their fastened allowance from Rs 2,200 to Rs 3,000 monthly. An professional observation mentioned that this hike will price the state exchequer Rs 64.25 crore.

Except for this, Channi additionally introduced that every one ASHA staff operating around the state and Mid-Day Meal Staff will now be entitled to complete maternity go away on common foundation like different girls govt staff. He introduced that every one ASHA staff and Mid-Day Meal The workers will now get the greater fastened allowance from January 1, 2022 and in long term they are going to get those allowances for three hundred and sixty five days as a substitute of 10 months.

Hope amassed in Chamkaur Sahib of Ropar district and Mid-Day Meal Addressing a public assembly of staff, the Leader Minister mentioned that the founding father of Sikhism had raised his voice towards the mistreatment and discrimination confronted through girls within the society and wired at the want to give them equivalent rights.

