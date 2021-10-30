Excellent information for vacationers who talk over with Taj Mahal in Agra

Agra: For the benefit of holiday makers visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra, the vacationer town of UP, the price tag counter for visiting the dome will now open six days per week excluding Friday. Until now, this counter used to be used best on Saturdays and Sundays within the courtyard of the Taj Mahal.Additionally Learn – UP: Within the rape case of the coed, former MLA Yogendra Sagar used to be raped through taking lifestyles imprisonment, to many puts together with Delhi

Superintending archaeologist Rajkumar Patel gave this knowledge. He informed that until now this counter used to be held best on Saturday-Sunday within the courtyard, which is now being began for 6 days for the benefit of holiday makers and to achieve the dome.

Patel informed that from this price tag counter, home and overseas vacationers can take a price tag for 200 rupees for the sight of the dome.