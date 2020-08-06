‘Excessive Constancy’ Canceled by Hulu After One Season

“Excessive Constancy” starring Zoe Kravitz has been canceled by Hulu after one season, Selection has confirmed.

The collection was a gender-bending, trendy reimagining of the 2000 movie starring John Cusack, with Kravitz enjoying his function. She starred as Rob, a pop culture-obsessed proprietor of a document retailer. Jake Lacy, Da’Vine Pleasure Randolph and David H. Holmes rounded out the forged of the lone season, which was critically praised.

The TV collection was created by Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka, who govt produced with Kravitz and Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio.

Initially ordered to collection greater than two years in the past, “Excessive Constancy” was initially being developed as a Disney Plus present. Nevertheless, it moved to Hulu in April 2019 after Disney took management of the competing streaming website. The grownup themes within the collection made it a greater match for Hulu than the sometimes PG-focused, family-friendly exhibits on Disney Plus.

“Excessive Constancy” ran in Kravitz’ household; her mom Lisa Bonet starred alongside Cusack within the movie model, enjoying Marie DeSalle, the ex-girlfriend of Cusack’s Rob.

In June, Kravitz instructed Selection that she’d like to do a second season, saying the collection had extra to discover with its characters and storylines, however she hadn’t heard about any determination to resume the present.

“I feel the present has a number of potential,” she stated. “I feel there’s much more rising to do for everyone and much more bother to get into. There’s a number of locations we might go and I’d like to go there.”