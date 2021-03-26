‘Excessive Love’ Producer Barcroft Studios Shakes Up Management

John Farrar has succeeded long-time Barcroft exec Alex Morris as chief inventive officer of U.Ok. specialist factual producers Barcroft Studios.

Farrar was previously inventive director at Barcroft, the TV and digital video division of Future plc, and also will proceed to steer Future Studios. Future acquired Barcroft for $30 million in 2019.

Morris is departing Barcroft after 13 years to pursue new alternatives.

Katie O’Reilly, beforehand Barcroft Studios’ finance director, has been appointed operations director and can report into Future plc COO Claire MacLellan.

Barcroft focuses on producing documentary for TV and streaming platforms, and hit exhibits embrace “Excessive Love” for WEtv, “My Physique My Guidelines” for Channel 4, “Hip Hop Vs. Trump” for BET, “24hr Social gathering Pensioners” for Channel 5 and “Thoughts Your self” for Snapchat.

Farrar joined Barcroft Studios in 2019 from Nerd TV, the manufacturing enterprise he co-founded with Jago Lee and Charlie Parsons in 2010, and which was purchased by Purple Arrow Studios in 2012. Since becoming a member of Barcroft Studios, his government producer credit embrace “Two Sisters One Physique” for Channel 4, “Greatest Little Christmas Showdown” for HGTV and psychological well being documentary collection “Thoughts Your self.”

Farrar mentioned: “It’s time to embark on the following chapter of the Barcroft story and I’m excited to take the reins right now of great progress and alternative. Alex has been on the inventive coronary heart of Barcroft Studios for nicely over a decade. He’s helped the corporate develop from a three-man image company in Tottenham into a worldwide multi-platform specialist that connects with over 500 million individuals a month. All of us want him nicely in his subsequent endeavor.”

Morris mentioned: “Barcroft Studios has been my dwelling for the previous 13 years and after overseeing its profitable integration into Future plc and its most profitable 12 months ever, I really feel now’s the proper time to step apart and search for a brand new problem. The corporate is in nice arms with John on the helm and I’ve little question the enterprise will go from energy to energy underneath his management.”

(Pictured L-R: Alex Morris, Katie O’Reilly, John Farrar)