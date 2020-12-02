“Excessive School Rapper 4” Reveals Impressive Mentor Lineup

The fourth season of “Excessive School Rapper” has revealed its mentor lineup!

The collection has been successful because it was not solely a survival present, but additionally a spot the place youngsters might specific their ideas to the general public via rap. A few of the most profitable rappers who have been contestants on the present embrace HAON, Lee Rohan, Yoon Jinyoung, and Jo Wonwoo.

On December 12, the present shared this season’s mentors are The Quiett, Yumdda, Jay Park, pH-1, and Woogi. The Quiett and Yumdda are high musicians favored by youngsters at present, and Jay Park, pH-1, and Woogi are all a part of H1GHR, the label youngsters dream to be a part of.

First off, The Quiett and Yumdda will group as much as uncover proficient highschool rappers. The 2 scorching icons of the music business stated, “We hope to satisfy proficient highschool rappers.”

AOMG’s CEO Jay Park, fashionable rapper pH-1, and well-known producer Woogi have teamed up as mentors as properly. Jay Park commented, “Since ‘Excessive School Rapper’ is a present to satisfy individuals who will lead hip hop sooner or later, I personally have excessive expectations and I’ll be extra cautious about how I strategy it.”

pH-1 shared, “As it’s a present the place I can talk with the youthful technology about my beloved hip hop tradition and promote this style of music to the general public, I’ve excessive expectations for what’s to come back.” Woogi added, “I’m trying ahead to it as a result of I believe will probably be a brand new expertise.”

The manufacturing crew additionally stated, “We centered on recruiting mentors who’re extremely favored by youngsters and might exert optimistic affect on them. The opposite mentors who shall be unveiled afterward are additionally artists that top faculty rappers will like and respect, so please anticipate finding out extra about them.”

“Excessive School Rapper” is at the moment recruiting younger rappers till December 13, and people who have been born between 2002 and 2005 can apply to star in it.

Watch the teaser right here!

