Exciting and controversial definition of Brasileirao: Flamengo lost to Sao Paulo and found out he was champion by cell phone

Flamengo lost to Sao Paulo but also became champion of Brazil

The Brasileirao lived a day full of emotions with a definition for the heart attack starring the candidates for the title: Flamengo e International. The Mengao arrived as leader to the final date with 71 units having to face the São Paulo and, on the other hand, the Colorado expected with 69 points and receiving Corinthians at Beira-Rio Stadium.

What nobody expected in the results of the matches happened: neither of the two contenders could win their match. Flamengo, who wanted to lift the trophy without having to wait for anyone, lost 2-1 in the Morumbí Stadium with the Tricolor and he extended his wait for a while more since the other key duel to know the new champion was a few minutes behind.

But after so much suffering, Inter drew 0-0 with Corinthians and the Mengao was crowned in Brazil. A tie with many controversies: three goals disallowed, a penalty not charged by the VAR and some shots in the sticks prevented Beira-Rio from dressing up. Flamengo footballers finished watching the final plays on a cell phone until they found out that they were repeating the crown in the First Division.

Internacional drew with Corinthians and was not enough to be champion

It is worth remembering that on the penultimate day of the tournament Flamengo and Internacional faced each other and, at that time, the Colorados they dominated the table by one point. But the 2019 Copa Libertadores champions were stronger, they won 2-1 to climb to the top of the table and arrive with this small difference to the final date where due to the tie of his pursuer he was able to shout champion for the second consecutive time in Brazil.

With the recent title, the Mengao it got its seventh crown and equaled Corinthians as third in the historical ranking. Above them are Santos with eight and Palmeiras continues to be the king of Brazil with ten First Division finishes.

One of the characteristics of the Brasileirao is that between places for international cups and relegation, all teams fight for something during the competition calendar. In this case, Flamengo, International, Atlético Mineiro, São Paulo, Fluminense, Guild, Palm Trees Y Santos they will go to Libertadores. Athletico Paranaense, Red Bull Bragantino, Wax, Corinthians, Goianense Y Bay they will do the same in the South American.

On the other hand, Vasco da Gama, Goias, Coritiba Y Botafogo they fell to finish in the last four positions of the table. Instead they ascended Chapecoense, Youth, Cuiaba Y America Mineiro. Sport Recife Y strength They are the only clubs that remained in the area of ​​the table in which they did not lose their category or qualify for a continental tournament.

