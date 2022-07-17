Exciting and pinpoint definition in the 100 meters of the World Championships in Athletics: the American Fred Kerley is the new king of speed

The World Athletics Championship had one of its main events in Eugene, United States: the local Fred Kerley took first place in the 100 meters in an exciting pinpoint definition with his compatriots Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell.

The 27-year-old athlete crossed the finish line in 9.86 seconds, followed by Bracy (9.88) y Bromell (9.88). The North American trio kept the three medals and also relegated their compatriot Christian Colemandefender of the title that he had obtained in Doha 2019: he finished sixth with a time of 10.01.

the jamaican Oblique Bromell (9.97) and the South African Akani Simbine (10.01) were ahead of Coleman. The rest of the final grid remained with the Japanese Abdul Hakim Sani Brown (10.06) and the Canadian Aaron Brown (10.07).

The world record is still owned by Usain Bolt with the 9.58 he set in the historic World Cup in Berlin in 2009.

Fred Kerley won a pinpoint definition (Photo: Reuters)

It should be noted that the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games marked a change of era after the retirement of Jamaican Bolt, winner of the three previous editions. The Italian Marcell Jacobs He surprised the world by becoming champion of the 100 meter dash with a time of 9.80 seconds ahead of the American Fred Kerley (9.84) and the Canadian Andre de Grasse (9.89).

However, the European athlete could not even compete in the semifinals of this World Cup in Eugene: sidelined with a thigh injury. “A painful choice, I am forced to stop. I am a fighter and that is why I decided to be in Eugene. Now, in order not to compromise the rest of the season by risking a more serious injury, I have to postpone the challenge. I promise, I will do everything possible to make you dream! ”, He wrote on his social networks after this news, taking into account that he had been second in his qualifying heat with a time of 10.04.

In Helsinki in 1983the North American Carl Lewis he won the 100 meters for the first time in the World Championships and repeated in Rome 1987 and Tokyo 1991. The British Linford Christie (Stuttgart 1993) and the Canadian Donovan Bailey (Gothenburg 1995) continued the victorious path in this distinguished appointment. the north american Maurice Greene signed his name to fire in the next three World Cups (1997, 1999 and 2001) something that just be repeated with Bolt in Berlin 2009, Moscow 2013 and Beijing 2015. During that period, there were four other champions: Sancristobaleño Kim Collins (2003), the North Americans Justin Gatlin (2005) y Tyson Gay (2007) and the Jamaican Yohan Blake (2011).

It should be noted that the last two victories were for athletes from the United States with the consecrations of Gatlin back in london 2017 y Christian Coleman in Doha 2019.

Between July 18 and 21, another of the most anticipated events of this World Cup will also be defined: the 200 meters that they had Bolt as absolute dominator between 2009 and 2015, but that in the last two editions they had new champions from the hand of the Turkish Ramil Guliyev (2017) and the American Noah Lyles (2019).

