Exciting: Guillermo Coria crying during the Argentine anthem in his first match as Davis Cup captain

The cry of Guillermo Coria during the Argentine anthem in the Davis Cup



“I am living very exciting days”. William Coria he had not hidden during the preview how sensitized this premiere had him as captain of the Argentine team in the Davis Cup, but words became deeds shortly before the opening game. The Wizard failed to cry during the national anthem.

The former number 3 in the world was appointed as Gastón Gaudio’s successor in October 2021 despite the fact that he was already part of that work team that had started a management in mid-2018. In the role of main captain, Coria had to assemble their first team for the series against Czech Republic of the Qualifiers.

When the first verses of the national anthem were heard in the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis, Coria broke down while holding on to Máximo Gonzálezone of the five chosen to assemble the team in this debut together with Diego Schwartzman, Sebastian Baez, Horace Zeballos And his brother Federico Coriawho was summoned urgently as a replacement for the injured Federico Delbonis (has a hip injury).

The Wizard He is the 31st captain of Argentina in the history of the Davis Cup after Gaudio has been the main leader of the previous management that also had as a participant in the decisions to William Canas In the first moment. “I was not surprised that they are together. Many stayed in time. That happened many years ago, we all made mistakes and successes. We all grew up like any normal person. The differences on the court were left in a previous life”, Cañas had said at that time about the old short circuits of Gaudio and Coria of the time as players that were corrected.

The first step of Albiceleste In this 2021 Davis Cup, the series against the Czech Republic began with the victory of the debutant Sebastián Báez (62nd in the ATP ranking) over Jiri Lehecka (94th) by 7-6 and 6-3 in just over an hour of action. The other singles will have Diego Schwartzman (14th) against Tomas Machac (131st).

On Saturday it will be the turn of the doubles, where the Albiceleste has two good representatives in the hands of Horacio Zeballos (5th in the discipline) and Máximo González (24th) against Zdenek Kolar (141st in singles) and Vit Kopriva (168th).

“The team has a lot of chemistry and connection. Everything is happening in a very nice way, I’m enjoying it a lot. I advise the players to enjoy it”Said the new captain in the previous one who won 9 singles titles in his career as a professional player.

