Exciting Plot Points To Look Out For In Upcoming Premiere Of “King Maker: The Change Of Future”

TV Chosun’s “King Maker: The Change of Future” is gearing up for its premiere!

The upcoming historic drama is concerning the wrestle for the throne between kingmakers with psychic talents. Park Shi Hoo performs Choi Cheon Joong, one of the best fortune teller and physiognomist (face reader) in Joseon, and Go Sung Hee performs Lee Bong Ryun, the daughter of King Cheoljong who possesses a mysterious capability to learn fortunes.

Under are three causes to anticipate the upcoming drama!

An exhilarating mixture of actual and fictional historical past

“King Maker: The Change of Future” consists of an thrilling mixture of actual figures from historical past akin to Heungseon Daewongun and Empress Myeongseong in addition to invented figures akin to Joseon’s finest fortuneteller Choi Cheon Joong and princess Lee Bong Ryun. With the addition of the refreshing new matters of future and psychometry, the drama will ship an thrilling historic fantasy story to the viewers.

A fiercely covert battle between kingmakers

As kingmakers, Choi Cheon Joong, Lee Bong Ryun, Heungseon Daewongun, Lee Ha Eung (Jun Kwang Ryul) will use future to painting a fierce wrestle for the throne through the late Joseon dynasty. An unpredictable battle of the minds will unfold because the highly effective opponents Chae In Gyu (Sung Hyuk) and Kim Byung Woon (Kim Seung Soo) face off in opposition to each other.

Park Shi Hoo and Go Sung Hee’s highly effective and emotional love story

Though Choi Cheon Joong and Lee Bong Ryun shared a fateful encounter after they had been younger, they wrestle with a coronary heart wrenching love story as they turn out to be intertwined in a predicted ill-fated relationship. A strong love story unfolds as they try and deny their predetermined fates.

“King Maker: The Change of Future” premieres Might 17 at 10:50 p.m. KST and will probably be accessible on Viki with English subtitles.

Check out a latest teaser for the drama under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)