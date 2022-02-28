Exclusive audio: the day Maradona refused a date with Putin and called him “reputin of the ortho”

Diego Maradona refused to visit Vladimir Putin under the protocol conditions that the Kremlin wanted to impose. Finally, the meeting was held at the request of the footballer (Audio Infobae)

Diego Armando Maradona it was for decades a magnet not only for the mass public but also for the most important world political figures. From popes to presidents, through dictators and spiritual leaders, Maradona It was the object of desire of millions for many years. Vladimir Putin did not escape this charm and tried to hold a meeting with him in Moscowduring the development of the last world soccer. However, the captain of the Argentine National Team in the cups of 1986, 1990 and 1994 He rejected that first meeting and even dared to call it “reputín del orto” among his intimates.

During the course of the world Cup, the Russian head of state sent the sports star the conditions under which the summit should be held. But something bothered Maradona: the schedule proposed by the Kremlin. For him, waking up and putting on a suit to be at Putin’s offices at 9:30 in the morning was an excess that he was not willing to access. He preferred a cocktail closer to night, in the afternoon, as he left recorded in an audio that Infobae got exclusively.

So yes, he would have no problem even dressing as indicated by the standards of the occasion.

“ No no no. Everything about Putin is very good, everything is very nice, I want to meet him, I want to talk to him ”, seems to agree at first Maradona to the invitation. However, he continues: “ I did two or three essays already of… ‘hello putin’, ‘What are you doing, Putin?’, ‘sos re-putín’…, ‘reputín del orto‘…, but I have to get up at 9:30… and I don’t get up at 9:30. I don’t get up… Did you see? I do not get up ”.

The soccer star used a vulgar and very Argentine expression to refer to the Russian head of state who today has the world on edge because of his bloody invasion of Ukraine. By emphasizing “ putin ”, Maradona try to make a play on vulgar and pejorative words to refer to the word “puto”. “ Vegetable garden ”, meanwhile, is an Americanism to refer to the anus and can be used in various expressions in a derogatory manner or to represent luck, which would not be the case.

Maradona He continued his explanation: “ It hurts my soul because they are all going to be… and who is going to ask ‘pera’? For me. He’s not going to ask about (Carles) Puyol, don’t fuck with me. But it’s a very early date that he made. He should have made a cocktail in the afternoon, after his activities. And so… of course he was going to wear a suit. Like this, no… no, not like this. I thank you. I thank Putin… but I’m not going tomorrow. It is already decided ”, concludes the footballer.

Maradona posing with Vladimir Putin out of protocol

Finally, the meeting took place and Maradona was able to meet Putin. But under his conditions, to which the Kremlin and the strong man of Moscowthey agreed.

