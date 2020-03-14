Exclusive behind the scenes Stranger Things special airs tonight on Sport Relief

Whereas Stranger Things followers eagerly await updates on the fourth collection at the moment in manufacturing, they may little question be glad to listen to that an unique one-off special of the Upside Down is about to reach imminently.

A behind the scenes movie will air tonight as a part of BBC One’s Sport Relief.

Permitting viewers to “look behind the curtain to see the magic that brings hit Netflix present Stranger Things to life”, Sport Relief added the documentary will see the world of the Upside Down because it’s by no means been seen earlier than, introduced by the forged and special results specialists.

Followers have been promised some sudden cameos alongside the manner, so there could also be just a few acquainted faces on-screen.

The movie makes up a part of this night’s Sport Relief protection, which kicked off at 7pm on BBC One. People who miss it would nonetheless have the alternative to view the movie on-line by way of the Comedian Relief and Crimson Nostril Day USA’s YouTube accounts.

The special is one in every of many segments comprising Sport Relief protection – with different highlights together with a Killing Eve parody titled Killing Steves, and a Line of Obligation sketch that includes Jason Isaacs and Lee Mack alongside the common forged.

Presenting duties for the extravaganza are being shared by Gary Lineker, Paddy McGuinness, Alex Scott MBE, Emma Willis, Rylan Clark-Neal, Oti Mabuse and Tom Allen.

Sport Relief airs tonight at 7pm on BBC One