Exclusive: Bulletproof’s Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters return home to teach others to ‘Live Your Truth’

The 2 minds behind Sky One’s Bulletproof are seen returning to their outdated communities to give one thing again in a brand new clip unique to RadioTimes.com.

Within the video, Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters, who each co-created Bulletproof and star as cop companions Bishop and Pike, return to the place they grew up, within the hope of encouraging others to discover and pursue their passions.

“Lots of the tales in Bulletproof come from the communities we grew up in – we all the time felt it was necessary to return and assist the locations that made us,” Walters explains.

Within the clip, each Walters and Clarke are seen reflecting on their very own experiences and catching up with outdated faces as they urge these round them to “Stay Your Fact”.

“I’d all the time say to younger folks, by no means be afraid to be your individual individual and stick to your weapons,” says Clarke. “When you try this, it will probably give you the results you want – we’re proof of that.”

The second season of Bulletproof launched on Friday, 20th March. All episodes can be found now by way of Sky and NOW TV, whereas the season can be airing episodes weekly on Fridays at 9pm on Sky One.

