Exclusive: Call the Midwife “determined” to film festive special in time for Christmas Day

Filming for Call the Midwife might have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic – however the group remains to be totally decided to get the festive special completed in time for Christmas Day 2020.

“Like everybody, the Call The Midwife household are at the moment following authorities recommendation and dwelling life very otherwise,” collection creator and author Heidi Thomas advised RadioTimes.com.

“Our units could also be beneath lock and key, and our producers working from dwelling, however we haven’t deserted our posts! Scripts are nonetheless being written, and we are going to begin filming as quickly as circumstances enable. The Christmas Special is our absolute precedence, and we’re decided to get it on display screen on Christmas Day.”

Thomas and her real-life husband Stephen McGann (who performs Dr Turner) are the first friends on Call the Midwife Unite, a weekly on-line occasion set to carry the world fan group collectively. On Wednesdays, followers are invited to watch a particular previous episode of Call the Midwife – and at 9pm UK time, RadioTimes.com is internet hosting a stay aftershow on Fb.

“As soon as Nonnatus Home re-opens for enterprise, we might be going full steam forward and goal to minimise any delay to collection 10 as a complete,” Thomas added.

“These are extraordinary occasions, however the Call The Midwife solid and crew are a rare group. We are going to all be pulling collectively to carry our beautiful, loyal, nine-million-strong viewers the top-quality drama they deserve.”

Filming for the present often will get underway in spring annually, however for now issues have been placed on pause.

Government Producer Dame Pippa Harris introduced on 19th March: “Very sadly, we’ve had to postpone the filming of this 12 months’s Call the Midwife Christmas Special and collection 10. Our precedence is the security of our superb solid and crew, and we don’t consider that taking pictures at the present time is possible or accountable.”

Nonetheless, she added, “the second the state of affairs improves, the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus Home might be again on their bikes, bringing infants into the world and pleasure into your dwelling rooms.”

When the midwives do return for Christmas 2020, we already know that they’ll be spending the festive interval in Poplar – a distinction to final 12 months’s journey to the Outer Hebrides, or earlier years in Sussex and South Africa.

“We’re staying in Poplar,” Heidi Thomas advised us in February. “We’re not going anyplace chilly, we aren’t going anyplace moist, we’re not going anyplace distant. It’s very a lot Poplar-based, I’m writing it at the second.

“And there might be snow and there might be tinsel and there might be timber and there might be Christmas dinner at Nonnatus Home. And past that it’s a secret!”

