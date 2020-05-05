Exclusive clip: Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock talks to Richard and Judy about “feeling missed” on account of race

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson acquired rave evaluations for her intimate documentary, Odd One Out, detailing her struggles with cyber bullying and on-line trolls. However it’s not simply Nelson who has felt singled out within the band.

Now Leigh-Anne Pinnock has spoken out about feeling “missed” consequently of her race.

Talking to Richard and Judy on their new Channel four present Maintain Studying and Carry On, airing tonight (fifth Could), Pinnock reveals how she turned to studying when she was feeling “invisible”, being “the darkest member” of the group.

In a clip from immediately’s episode, seen completely on RadioTimes.com, Pinnock talked passionately about Rene Eddo-Lodge’s debut non-fiction e-book, Why I’m No Longer Speaking To White Folks About Race and credited it with serving to her by a troublesome time whereas in Little Combine.

“The e-book impressed me as a result of prior to now the place I’ve felt invisible, missed, particularly being the darkest member of the band that I’m in, Little Combine,” she says, opening up about the books which have influenced her life. “I believe I used to be going by some issues and I used to be struggling a bit of bit and probably not understanding why I felt the way in which I did. Then I learn this e-book and it actually, actually helped me…”

Pinnock, who lately featured together with her bandmates within the BBC’s protection of Woman Gaga’s One World Collectively live performance, is rumoured to be working on a documentary about racism for BBC Three. As but she has not confirmed her involvement within the present.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s full interview seems on Richard & Judy: Maintain Studying and Carry On tonight on Channel four at 5.30pm. To remain up to date with every thing on the telly be sure to try our TV Information.