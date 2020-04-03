Your subsequent query: Would you like to watch an unique first-look clip at Quiz, the brand new ITV drama primarily based on the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire notorious Main Charles Ingram scandal? Is the reply A) Sure * cough cough *, or B) nah, I’m too busy with exterior actions at the second.

A is your last reply? Congrats: you’ve received your self that clip, which you’ll see in full beneath. And it not solely options Michael Sheen pulling off a formidable impression of TV host Chris Tarrant within the nail-biting first ever episode of the ground-breaking gameshow, but additionally Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen because the dishonest main watching at residence.

The sneak peek additionally exhibits how the primary episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, broadcast in 1998, performed out behind the scenes. Appears to be like like producers of the present, together with Paul Smith (performed by Mark Bonnar), had been initially not sure the quiz introduced sufficient rigidity to the display screen.

Nonetheless, all fears are allayed after one contestant is compelled to bail out the present after a disastrous Telephone A Buddy helpline.

The three-part drama is ready to inform the story of Main Charles Ingram, his spouse Diana (Fleabag’s Sian Clifford) and confederate Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson), who had been accused of dishonest their method to a million kilos on the present.

The three had been charged with fraud, with the prosecution arguing the prize cash was secured by a coughing system that identified right solutions.

The present additionally stars Helen McCrory as defence lawyer Sonia Woodley QC and Aisling Bea as ITV’s former Leisure Commissioner Claudia Rosencrantz.

Quiz is written by James Graham, who wrote the stage model of the scandal (Cheat) in 2017. A Very English Scandal’s Stephen Frears serves as director.

Quiz will air on ITV on 13th April at 9pm. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.